Marketing for Developers
Build, launch, and get your first 100 customers
The book for programmers who want to earn an income from the products they create. Discover what people will pay for before you start coding.
Only one factor predicts a product's success
It's not the quality of your code. It's not “scratching your own itch.” It's not the framework you chose, or test-driven development, or continuous integration.
What makes an app successful? Product/market fit. Programmers who earn significant revenue from their products validate demand before they start coding.
One of the biggest mistakes developers make is thinking they know what people need. But building something that meets a need isn't enough — you have to create something people want.
What you'll learn
Build something people want
Choose a target market, understand what motivates them, and pick a product idea worth building.
Set up the lean marketing stack
Identify the right tools, configure them, and track the analytics events that actually matter.
Prepare to launch
Design a landing page that converts, write blog posts, build an email list, and set a price.
Launch and grow
Promote with confidence, get more traffic, and win your first 100 paying customers.
Inside the book
The complete book is free to read online. Start reading →
- Introduction
- I. Build Something People Want
- II. The Lean Marketing Stack
- III. Before You Launch
- IV. Launching
- V. After You Launch
- VI. Case Studies
- Introduction
What readers say
A specific checklist on how to market & launch your product.— Vadim Demedes
This is an amazing resource. Justin knows his stuff and gives very actionable advice. If you want to grok marketing, check this out.— Ricardo Gomes
The content is concise and damn actionable. Marketing for Developers is my guiding light — with it I am not just a confident developer, but a confident founder!— Pranav
Marketing for Developers
Build, launch, and get your first 100 customers
Free to read online — buy a copy to read it offline on any device and support the work.
About the author
Hi, I'm Justin Jackson (@mijustin). I'm the co-founder of Transistor.fm. Previously I was a product manager and consulted on marketing & growth for startups in London, San Francisco, Boulder, and Portland.
I first published Marketing for Developers in October 2015. Since then it's been purchased over 5,000 times.