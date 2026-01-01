Marketing for Developers

Only one factor predicts a product's success

It's not the quality of your code. It's not “scratching your own itch.” It's not the framework you chose, or test-driven development, or continuous integration.

What makes an app successful? Product/market fit. Programmers who earn significant revenue from their products validate demand before they start coding.

One of the biggest mistakes developers make is thinking they know what people need. But building something that meets a need isn't enough — you have to create something people want.