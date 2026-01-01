VI. Case Studies

Tracy Osborn

Tracy Osborn is the author of Hello Web App

Products: Hello Web App and WeddingLovely.

Hello Web App and WeddingLovely. Audience: non-programmers who want to build web apps.

After doing web and print design for years, Tracy caught the startup bug. In 2011, she taught herself Python and Django and created a wedding planner and vendor marketplace.

She realized that most online programming tutorials were intimidating; especially for beginners. Finally, in 2014 she did something about it. Tracy launched a Kickstarter for a new book, Hello Web App, that would meet novice programmers where they were at.

The Kickstarter was very successful: she exceeded her goal by 73%. To date, the book has earned over $25,000 in revenue.

Three things you can learn from Tracy:

Build a network: a big part of Tracy’s success was her ability to create relationships in the Python community, and get people with big audiences to share her Kickstarter campaign. Importance of design: the website for Hello Web App looks great. Tracy doesn’t think you need to spend too much time on design, but making a few good decisions (like finding a good color scheme, and sticking to it) will pay dividends when people come to buy your product. Send cold emails: Tracy sent individual emails to potential supporters. “I emailed pretty much everyone I knew who had influence in either the developer or designer spaces.”

Tracy recently released her follow-up book, Hello Web App - Intermediate Concepts.