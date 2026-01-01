Marketing for Developers

VI. Case Studies

Tracy Osborn

Tracy Osborn is the author of Hello Web App

Tracy Osborn is the author of Hello Web App

After doing web and print design for years, Tracy caught the startup bug. In 2011, she taught herself Python and Django and created a wedding planner and vendor marketplace.

She realized that most online programming tutorials were intimidating; especially for beginners. Finally, in 2014 she did something about it. Tracy launched a Kickstarter for a new book, Hello Web App, that would meet novice programmers where they were at.

The Kickstarter was very successful: she exceeded her goal by 73%. To date, the book has earned over $25,000 in revenue.

Three things you can learn from Tracy:

  1. Build a network: a big part of Tracy’s success was her ability to create relationships in the Python community, and get people with big audiences to share her Kickstarter campaign.
  2. Importance of design: the website for Hello Web App looks great. Tracy doesn’t think you need to spend too much time on design, but making a few good decisions (like finding a good color scheme, and sticking to it) will pay dividends when people come to buy your product.
  3. Send cold emails: Tracy sent individual emails to potential supporters. “I emailed pretty much everyone I knew who had influence in either the developer or designer spaces.”

Tracy recently released her follow-up book, Hello Web App - Intermediate Concepts.

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