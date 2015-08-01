What's your goal?

Before you do anything else, you need to define what you want to achieve. Why do you want to learn marketing skills?

Here’s how Aaron Vegh, a developer from Toronto, defines his “why”:1

I’m a maker of software. I’ve been doing it for something like 15 years. Over the years, I’ve put together several apps for web, Mac, and iOS. Things that, to one extent or another, I’ve hoped to parlay into the ultimate freedom: to become independent, to earn more than I could make hourly, to have greater control over my own life.

Your “why” is important because it will enable you to evaluate each project to determine whether it brings you closer to your goal. If one idea isn’t gaining traction, you’ll have the sense to stop working on it and move on to something else.

The key to getting things done is to understand why you’re doing them.

How to define your goal

Start small

Nothing kills momentum like a massive project that drags on for months. Are you building your first product? Make it something small. Shipping something small is better than not shipping at all.

Set a deadline

Give yourself a launch date. In this book, I recommend a three-month timeline, but you could make that window even smaller. Getting started is half the battle; finishing is the other half!

Put it on your calendar

Set aside regular time to work on your project. For example, getting up every Saturday at 6 am and working for 2 hours would be an effective way to build a habit. Once you’re in a rhythm, it will be easier to get the work done.

Write it down

I write my goals in a text file. You might prefer a notebook. Others prefer to publicize their goals by writing them on their blog. Research done at the Dominican University of California has shown that writing your goals down improves your chances of achieving them.2

Start now

You can’t procrastinate your way to success. To build momentum, take your first step.

Product work isn’t easy. It’s going to take sacrifice:

“It takes sacrifice to make something great. To shift your mindset and experiment with ideas, you have to choose a new path. You have to change your paradigm from consumption to creation.” – Paul Jarvis, Everything I Know

To succeed, you will need to develop healthy habits. Get off social media, turn off notifications, and put yourself in a place where you can focus.

I can’t guarantee that this book will help you achieve your goal. Success is a mixture of timing, knowledge, execution, and persistence. However, these pages will give you the knowledge you need. It’s your job to bring the performance and endurance!

Now, let’s get to work.