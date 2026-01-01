Marketing for Developers

IV. Launching

Your launch checklist

3 months before launch

  • Set up a landing page for your product.
  • Set up a mailing list for your product. Include subscription form on your landing page.
  • Promote landing page on social media.
  • Promote landing page by writing a guest post, appearing on a podcast, or creating your content.
  • If applicable, submit to BetaList.com.

2 months before launch

  • Share your progress with your mailing list.
  • Get beta testers to start using an early version of the product.

1 month before launch

  • Write a “behind the scenes” update for your blog and email list.
  • Post teaser screenshots and early reviews to social media.

7 days before launch

  • Write a blog post about the upcoming launch. Include a link to the waiting list.
  • Send an email to the waiting list. Share sample, screenshot, or a video demo.
  • Remind your street team about launch date as well, and outline how they can help.
  • Do final tests on your product.
  • Proofread landing page copy.

Day before launch

  • Send an email to waiting list: should contain details like time, price, packages, the discount you’ll offer.
  • Send an email to your street team.
  • Plan who will help you post it to relevant sites: Product Hunt, Reddit, etc.
  • Ensure your payment processor is working.
  • Test your site’s analytics.
  • Test links.
  • Proofread announcement email and blog post.

Launch day

  • Send an email to your email list with a special discount code.
  • Send out an announcement on social media.
  • Send a message to your street team with a pre-populated tweet. Ask them to share it with their friends!
  • Send out announcement to appropriate media sites.
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