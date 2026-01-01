IV. Launching
Your launch checklist
3 months before launch
- Set up a landing page for your product.
- Set up a mailing list for your product. Include subscription form on your landing page.
- Promote landing page on social media.
- Promote landing page by writing a guest post, appearing on a podcast, or creating your content.
- If applicable, submit to BetaList.com.
2 months before launch
- Share your progress with your mailing list.
- Get beta testers to start using an early version of the product.
1 month before launch
- Write a “behind the scenes” update for your blog and email list.
- Post teaser screenshots and early reviews to social media.
7 days before launch
- Write a blog post about the upcoming launch. Include a link to the waiting list.
- Send an email to the waiting list. Share sample, screenshot, or a video demo.
- Remind your street team about launch date as well, and outline how they can help.
- Do final tests on your product.
- Proofread landing page copy.
Day before launch
- Send an email to waiting list: should contain details like time, price, packages, the discount you’ll offer.
- Send an email to your street team.
- Plan who will help you post it to relevant sites: Product Hunt, Reddit, etc.
- Ensure your payment processor is working.
- Test your site’s analytics.
- Test links.
- Proofread announcement email and blog post.
Launch day
- Send an email to your email list with a special discount code.
- Send out an announcement on social media.
- Send a message to your street team with a pre-populated tweet. Ask them to share it with their friends!
- Send out announcement to appropriate media sites.
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